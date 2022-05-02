Man sentenced to 70 days in vehicular homicide

SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff sentenced Todd A. Kohler to 70 days in jail, one year supervised probation and 230 hours of community service education on distracted driving in relation to the 2020 homicide by vehicle of Shariah Harper.

“[This] is the absolute toughest thing I’ve ever done as a circuit court judge,” Cundiff said to the circuit courtroom, nearly filled with supporters of the victim’s family and defendant alike.

According to court documents, Kohler was traveling in his FedEx pickup on Wyoming Highway 338 — also called Decker Road — at the intersection of Highway 339 Dec. 8, 2020, when he struck Harper’s vehicle. Harper died as a result of the crash.

As a result of the incident, Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett charged Kohler with homicide by vehicle, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $2,000 fine or both. After initially pleading not guilty, Kohler changed his plea to no contest in March.

Analysis of Kohler’s blood indicated he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper William Kirkman said.

However, WHP’s investigation did identify the cause of the crash: distracted driving. Kirkman said Kohler admitted to looking at the GPS on his passenger’s seat when he collided with Harper’s car. By the time Kohler saw and reacted to Kohler’s vehicle — by steering away from the vehicle and breaking — it was too late to stop the collision, Logan said.

