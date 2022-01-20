Man sentenced to jail in Yellowstone assaults

CODY (WNE) — A California man was sentenced to nine months in jail on Jan. 5 for breaking out of restraints and assaulting and injuring two law enforcement officers at Yellowstone National Park.

Benjamin Bagala, 27, pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees and one count of depredation against property of the United States, for actions he took last September. Bagala also must pay $2,865.42 in restitution for damages he caused at the Lake Yellowstone Hotel, one year supervised probation, during which time he will serve a ban from Yellowstone.

According to evidence provided by Yellowstone, Bagala was highly intoxicated, harassing guests, breaking things and approached a security guard in a threatening manner on Sept. 25. Bagala broke plexiglass shields, plates, doors and frames, damaged light fixtures, and caused blood splatter throughout the halls and lobby.

A law enforcement officer was called in, who Bagala ended up attacking. The officer had to deploy his taser to gain control of Bagala.

Bagala was determined to be injured and so intoxicated that an ambulance had to be called.

Two additional officers were called in, who started transporting Bagala to a hospital in Livingston, Mont. While in route, Bagala broke out of his restraints and started assaulting the officer who was in the back of the vehicle with him. The officer driving had to pull over to assist. Bagala injured both officers before the event was over.

