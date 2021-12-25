Man sentenced to prison in fatal crash

GILLETTE — A Gillette man whose driving resulted in the death of a teenage boy in 2020 will serve 10 to 18 years in prison.

In September, a jury found Matthew Coleman guilty of aggravated homicide by reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol in the death of 14-year-old Daniel Ahlers.

District Judge Stuart S. Healy III sentenced Coleman Monday morning.

The night of June 6, 2020, Coleman had taken five kids for a “joy ride” in his 2011 Dodge Ram 2500 when it flipped over near the corner of Burma Avenue and Metz Drive, killing Ahlers.

Coleman was “corner hopping” in his truck that night, and he’d been drinking earlier.

At his sentencing, Coleman said that night is “forever scarred in his mind,” and he’s “deeply sorry for causing this turmoil.”

Chief Deputy County Attorney Nathan Henkes recommended a sentence of 12 to 18 years in prison.

“This was not an accident,” Henkes said, adding that Coleman made “an intentional decision” that night to drive drunk and recklessly.

He said Coleman put Daniel’s family through additional trauma by taking the case to trial.

Coleman’s attorney, Steven Titus, asked Healy for a sentence of 60 to 180 months in prison. Titus said Coleman “had no choice but to go to trial.”

Coleman exercised his constitutional right to have a jury trial, Healy said, and that cannot be held against him.

