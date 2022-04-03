Man turns himself in after police ask public for tips on elk statue damage

JACKSON —

The Jackson Police Department reported receiving numerous tips from the community after releasing photos of the man, who was wearing an orange ski jacket and black ball cap, when the statue was toppled.

The suspect learned from a friend about the media attention and turned himself into police Thursday afternoon. He was interviewed by detectives and charges will be filed in this case through the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to a news release.

Detective Philip Smith said the man was cooperative, gave his statement to police and was subsequently released. Police did not release his name.

The Jackson Police Department said several names will be forwarded to Crimestoppers for reward consideration.

Police believe the man was disgruntled after video evidence showed that he had attempted to enter The Rose but came back to the street without entering.

He wandered around the courtyard of the Pink Garter Plaza for a few moments, grabbed a bike rack and slammed it to the ground, according to a police news release.

Next, he walked over to the elk statue, lit a cigarette, and leaned against the statue. The statue wobbled for a second then the man reached over and pushed it over, the release said.

The impact with the boardwalk damaged one of the statue’s antlers. Police have estimated the cost of damage at $5,000.

