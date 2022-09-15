 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man who attacked woman eludes capture after 5-hour search

  • Updated
  • 0

A man surprised a woman and struck her in the head while she was in a rural area near the Converse-Platte county line, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies from both counties, along with Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, Wyoming Game and Fish wardens and law enforcement from Goshen County spent five hours searching the area Tuesday, but did not find the suspect.

The woman was treated for undisclosed injuries and later released. 

She had contacted the Converse County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to report an assault on public land east of Highway 319, near the North Platte River. She said her assailant was an unknown man who had struck her in the head.

Authorities said they do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public, nor a need for people in the area to take additional safety precautions.

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China and Russia look to form a new international order to rival the west

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News