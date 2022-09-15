Man who attacked woman eludes capture after 5-hour search

A man surprised a woman and struck her in the head while she was in a rural area near the Converse-Platte county line, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff's deputies from both counties, along with Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers, Wyoming Game and Fish wardens and law enforcement from Goshen County spent five hours searching the area Tuesday, but did not find the suspect.

The woman was treated for undisclosed injuries and later released.

She had contacted the Converse County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to report an assault on public land east of Highway 319, near the North Platte River. She said her assailant was an unknown man who had struck her in the head.

Authorities said they do not believe there is an imminent threat to the public, nor a need for people in the area to take additional safety precautions.