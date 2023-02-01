Man who caused crash that killed 5 likely took stimulants and narcotics, trooper says

A man charged with killing five people while driving intoxicated on Interstate 80 showed signs of being on a stimulant and a narcotic, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper testified Wednesday.

Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, appeared intoxicated during field sobriety tests including loss of balance and an inability to properly estimate how long 30 seconds takes -- he counted to 18, the trooper told the court at Nelson's preliminary hearing.

“At one point, I actually had to catch him from falling backwards,” Trooper Corey McCallister said during the hearing in Carbon County Circuit Court.

At the hearing's conclusion, the court found there was sufficient evidence to move forward with 11 charges against Nelson. He will be arraigned later in Carbon County District Court.

Nelson, of West Jordan, Utah, was arrested Jan. 22 after authorities say he triggered a multi-car crash that killed five young people near Rawlins while driving intoxicated and in the wrong direction. His truck struck two oncoming vehicles, and a tractor-trailer that moved into the median to avoid him collided with an oncoming Ford F-150, killing everyone inside.

The defendant drew troopers' suspicions after the crash when he said he was heading west, which was the opposite direction of his stated destination. His car came to a stop facing the correct way of traffic, but he was driving the wrong way before he crashed, the highway patrol says. He claimed he was traveling from Utah to Tennessee.

Nelson did not agree to a blood test, but McCallister was given permission to administer one anyway due to the extreme circumstances. A drug recognition expert analyzed Nelson once he arrived at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. His opinion was Nelson was intoxicated with both a stimulant and a narcotic.

Nelson admitted to using cocaine in his past and to using methamphetamine either one to two days prior to the crash, McCallister said. The results of his blood work were not made available on Wednesday.

The trooper painted a disturbing picture of what he witnessed at the crash scene. A truck driver from Mississippi, who struck the Ford F-150 while trying to avoid colliding with Nelson's oncoming truck, is in a medically induced coma because her burns are so severe. Her internal organs, including her lungs and throat, were damaged.

Debris, broken glass, plastic, metal and car parts covered the section of Interstate 80. The Ford F-150 was so engulfed in fire that the trooper couldn’t even make out the color of the truck.

“About three-quarters of her face was burned almost completely off,” McCallister said of the Mississippi truck driver. “I couldn’t even believe or begin to tell how many people were inside the red Ford F-150.”

Nelson's driver license had also been suspended at the time of the crash because of a prior DUI conviction, Deputy Carbon County Attorney Mark Nugent said at a previous court hearing.

Nelson has been in-and-out of prison for over three decades. He was caught driving with a suspended or revoked license at least four times in the past and as recently as December, court records show. His other convictions include statutory rape, burglary, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.

The five young people who died were identified as students and recent graduates of Sylvan Hills High School in central Arkansas — Andrea Prime, her sister Suzy Prime, Ava Grace Luplow, Salomon Correa and Maggie Franco, said Pulaski County [Arkansas] Special School District spokesperson Jessica Duff.

The five went on a 1,500-mile road trip from Sherwood, Arkansas to Jackson, where they visited Jackson Hole Bible College for one week. The crash occurred as they were returned home. Nelson's Dodge Ram collided with a car and a FedEx truck. A tractor-trailer tried to avoid Nelson by driving into the median. In the process, it entered the eastbound lanes, where it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 carrying the young people from Arkansas.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the chain-reaction wreck, and one Mississippi woman had to be flown from Rawlins to Colorado for treatment of severe third-degree burns on her face, neck, back and torso. She was trapped inside the tractor-trailer when it burst into flames.

Nelson faces 11 charges, the most serious of which are five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide; each carries a 20-year prison sentence if he is found guilty.