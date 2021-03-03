Man who tried to run over deputy faces 25 years

GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of trying to run into a sheriff’s deputy last spring has pleaded no contest to three charges against him — which, if sentencing recommendations are followed, could mean he’ll spend up to 25 years in prison.

Nathan Schuerman, 41, was found guilty Feb. 18 of aggravated assault and battery, interference with a peace officer and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent after entering his plea of no contest to the charges.

The case against Schuerman stems from an April 17 incident in which Campbell County deputies were asked to arrest Schuerman. They found his 2009 Toyota Tacoma and tried to get him to surrender.

He told them that he would not be taken alive, that he would shoot it out with cops and that he would ram cops with his vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Deputies, who had laid spike strips nearby to prevent him from leaving the area, watched him drive away after negotiations failed, but the spike strips didn’t disable the truck.

Deputy Eric Coxbill was farther down Coal Train Road and moved his vehicle off the road into the grass and stopped. He said he was completely off the road, “giving Schuerman the entire road to drive by me,” according to the affidavit.

But when Schuerman was about 50 yards away and going about 50 mph, he veered off the road and into the grass, aiming directly at Coxbill, who thought he was trying to hit him head on, according to the affidavit

