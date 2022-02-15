Marijuana decriminalization bill filed in Wyoming Legislature

Marijuana decriminalization is on the table in the Wyoming Legislature.

A pair of bills for legalization and a medical use study failed during last year’s session, after being passed by the House Judiciary Committee.

Now, a new draft aimed at removing criminal penalties for marijuana use and possession faces a hurdle before it can be discussed this year — because it’s a budget session, it must get a two-thirds introductory vote in the House to be considered.

House Bill 106, filed on Tuesday by Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, opts to create a civil penalty that comes with a maximum $100 fine for marijuana possession under three ounces.

It would also remove repeat offense enhancements for marijuana, which often increase the fine or prison sentence that comes with multiple drug convictions.

Right now, using or possessing less than three ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor in Wyoming, which at its harshest can sentence someone to a year in prison. If you’re found with more than three ounces, or selling marijuana to others, you can be convicted of a felony that comes with as much as five to 10 years of incarceration.

Baker’s bill would also allow Wyomingites to grow a limited amount of marijuana, which is now a misdemeanor.

Wyoming is one of about a dozen remaining states where using or having marijuana, besides low-THC hemp and CBD products, remains entirely illegal.

The bill in its current form seeks to update the statutes’ references to “marihuana” with “marijuana.”

After last year’s bills failed, organizers in Wyoming have been hitting the streets with a pair of petitions — one for decriminalization and one for medical use — that they hope can put the issues straight to voters in 2024.

But Apollo Pazell, a national strategist for the Libertarian Party, told the Star-Tribune in January that the legislative route is much easier. First, petition carriers have to collect signatures from at least 15% of voters in at least 16 of Wyoming’s 23 counties by January 2023. That threshold is even higher, since those numbers are based on the 2020 general election’s high turnout.

Then, there’s the matter of passing it. Ballot initiatives have to receive more than half of the total votes cast in an election — not just those cast on the questions themselves — to pass.

“We would prefer a legislative process,” Pazell said in January.

According to a December 2020 survey from the University of Wyoming, around half of the state’s residents support legalizing marijuana, and 85% are in favor of medical use.

