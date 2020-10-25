Mark Gordon selects new corrections director

Gov. Mark Gordon has selected a director for the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Gordon announced Friday that he had tapped Dan Shannon, who has been serving as the department’s interim director since July, to serve permanently in that role.

Shannon’s appointment will become official Monday. He takes over for Bob Lampert, who retired this summer after holding the director’s post since 2003. At the time of his departure, Lampert was the longest-serving head of a state corrections agency, The Associated Press reported.

Shannon has been with Wyoming’s corrections department since 2007, according to an announcement from the governor’s office. He had been serving as deputy director prior to his promotion.

As director, he will oversee five correctional facilities including the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins and the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. He will also be in charge of the state’s adult offender supervision program that’s run through the probation and parole division.