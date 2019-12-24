Mayor’s husband pleads not guilty to domestic battery

CHEYENNE — Mayor Marian Orr’s husband pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Laramie County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Christopher “Jimmy” Orr, 54, of Cheyenne was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday on suspicion of domestic violence against Marian Orr after a fight ensued at their residence in the 3400 block of Warren Avenue.

Jimmy Orr was released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond set by Circuit Judge Thomas Lee. Lee, along with Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove, are recusing themselves from the case due to a conflict of interest.

Albany County Circuit Judge Robert Castor will be presiding over the case, while Campbell County Attorney Ronald Wirthwein Jr. will serve as special prosecutor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to court documents:

Cheyenne police were dispatched to Jimmy and Marian Orr’s residence around 7:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a 911 call made by Marian Orr because she “was in fear of Christopher (Jimmy Orr).”

Jimmy Orr stated he got into an argument with Marian Orr, his wife of five years, and threw a cup from the dining room into the kitchen sink that was next to her. Marian Orr saw the broken cup and threw a piece of it back at him.