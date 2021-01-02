 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor: Vehicle set on fire near Wyoming Capitol
View Comments
top story

Mayor: Vehicle set on fire near Wyoming Capitol

{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol fire
Mayor Marian Orr, Twitter

A vehicle was set fire on the grounds of the Wyoming Capitol complex Saturday morning. 

According to a social media post by outgoing Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, an unknown man set fire to a vehicle nearby the Wyoming Capitol's office complex, the Herschler Building, early in the day Saturday. 

"Thanks to the efforts of Wyoming Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Fire Rescue, there is no damage to the Hershler building, and the suspect involved with driving his car between the east and west buildings and setting the car on fire is in custody," she wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Highway Patrol — which provides security at the Capitol — is overseeing the investigation. 

According to a police dispatcher, law enforcement received the call for the incident at approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Star-Tribune has reached out to the highway patrol and the Cheyenne Fire Department for comment. 

This story will be updated. 

View Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Politics Reporter

Nick Reynolds covers state politics and policy. A native of Central New York, he has spent his career covering governments big and small, and several Congressional campaigns. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport in 2015.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News