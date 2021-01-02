Mayor: Vehicle set on fire near Wyoming Capitol

A vehicle was set fire on the grounds of the Wyoming Capitol complex Saturday morning.

According to a social media post by outgoing Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, an unknown man set fire to a vehicle nearby the Wyoming Capitol's office complex, the Herschler Building, early in the day Saturday.

"Thanks to the efforts of Wyoming Highway Patrol and Cheyenne Fire Rescue, there is no damage to the Hershler building, and the suspect involved with driving his car between the east and west buildings and setting the car on fire is in custody," she wrote.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol — which provides security at the Capitol — is overseeing the investigation.

According to a police dispatcher, law enforcement received the call for the incident at approximately 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

The Star-Tribune has reached out to the highway patrol and the Cheyenne Fire Department for comment.

This story will be updated.

