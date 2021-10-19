Medicaid fraud, sexual assault results in prison term for ex-Cheyenne counselor

CHEYENNE (WNE) – A former Cheyenne counselor convicted of sexually assaulting a patient and defrauding Medicaid received prison time during a hearing Friday morning in Laramie County District Court.

Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced William Dale Robinson to three to five years of incarceration for the sexual assault charge. A 12- to 16-month sentence for a felony charge associated with incorrectly billing Medicaid will run concurrently with this sentence. Robinson had one day of credit for time served.

Robinson pleaded guilty in July to two felony charges as part of a stipulated plea agreement: second-degree sexual assault by a health care provider and obtaining property by false pretenses in an amount greater than $1,000.

Robinson brought with him to the courtroom a cashier’s check for $6,397.36 – the amount he’d falsely claimed from Medicaid – which he’d agreed to pay in restitution to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Division of Healthcare Financing.