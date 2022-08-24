Men involved in record meth seizure get two years in prison

The two men arrested after what officials said was the largest methamphetamine seizure in Wyoming history have been sentenced to prison for two years.

Brandon Layton Rampersaud and Darren Kareem Hall each pleaded guilty to a single count of methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper stopped the pair in October while they were driving on Interstate 80 near Evanston. They were pulled over for speeding, but the trooper smelled marijuana inside the rented minivan and a drug dog indicated there were illicit substances inside the vehicle, court documents state.

A subsequent search of the minivan uncovered eight duffel bags filled with more than 600 pound of methamphetamine. Troopers also found two boxes that held more than 100 pounds of cocaine.

The methamphetamine and cocaine had a street value of more than $3 million. A DEA agent told the Star-Tribune it was the largest amount of meth seized at once in Wyoming history.

The men were initially charged in state court in Uinta County. However, the case was moved to federal court in November.

Both defendants pleaded guilty this spring, and they were sentenced this summer by U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal. In addition to serving two years in prison, both men will also be on supervised release for three years once they get out, federal court records show.