Missing Alaskan child found by Gillette police, marshals

A missing child kidnapped from Alaska has been found by the Gillette Police Department and local U.S. Marshals, officials said Friday.

Autumn Wilson, an Alaskan woman and the "non-custodial" mother of the child, was arrested on April 19, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals.

The child was not found at the time of Wilson's arrest, but was located Friday afternoon.

Wilson faces charges of kidnapping and custodial interference. She is now awaiting extradition to Alaska, the release said.

"We are very thankful this child was rescued unharmed and will soon be returned to the family," said Randall Huff, U.S. Marshal for the District of Wyoming.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.