JACKSON (WNE) — After “Cocker Brothers” author Faleena Hopkins, 52, was arrested by park rangers in January, family, friends and fellow authors are stumped about what prompted the uncharacteristic behavior and where the romance novelist is now.

Hopkins, noted by park officials and jail records as a Washington resident, was arrested Jan. 27 after a 24-mile high-speed chase that began when National Park Service rangers saw her parked in the road at Jackson Lake Junction in Grand Teton National Park. A short while earlier she had been cited by a Yellowstone ranger for driving in a closed area beyond Flagg Ranch.

Friends and family registered Hopkins as a missing person through the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, saying that after she was released from Teton County Jail at noon on Jan. 30, she hadn’t been seen or heard from.

According to Lt. Russ Ruschill of the Jackson Police Department, Hopkins boarded a flight to Salt Lake City the afternoon she was released from jail. Ruschill said officers contacted the Salt Lake City airport, where staff confirmed that Hopkins exited the aircraft in Utah that evening.

Ruschill said Hopkins left her vehicle, a red 2020 Kia Soul, and her dog here in Jackson. He and friends of Hopkins said she doesn’t have a history of substance or alcohol abuse or chronic mental health problems.

In court records no questions regarding Hopkins’ mental fitness or competency have been raised, nor DUI charges pressed to suggest that she was under the influence of substances at the time of the incident.

“We have no leads as to her current whereabouts after Salt Lake City,” Ruschill said Tuesday, adding that the police do not suspect foul play.

As of press time, family and friends are still looking for Hopkins. She is due to appear via Zoom in federal court at 10 a.m. Feb. 28 for an arraignment.