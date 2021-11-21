Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Shoshoni

Shoshoni police on Saturday apprehended a man wanted for murder in Mississippi after learning he'd been living in a local motel.

Kingduron Pyle Jr., was taken into custody late Saturday after he tried to flee from authorities, Shoshoni Police Chief Christopher Konija said in a statement. He was taken to Fremont County Detention Center.

Pyle, 19, is wanted in connection to the Nov. 1 murder of Shad Reese in Columbus, Mississippi, according the Facebook page of the police department there.

Authorities located Pyle after responding to a minor altercation in Shoshoni. During that investigation, police learned that a man wanted for murder in Mississippi was living at the Shoshoni Motel. Konija asked for help from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and authorities created a perimeter around the motel while investigating, Konija said in a statement.

Officers found a photo of Pyle on the Columbus Police Department Facebook page, and various witnesses told them that person was living at the motel. They also found a recent article on the murder.

When authorities tried to contact Pyle, they spotted a man running from the back of the motel, according to the statement. He was detained after a short foot chase.

Police in Mississippi believe Reese was meeting with Pyle to illegally buy a gun prior to the shooting, according to The Dispatch, a newspaper in the area. Reese, 23, was found dead in a car in Columbus early on Nov. 1.

Reese was found in the driver's seat, according to Columbus police. Officers also located one shell casing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.