Mormon church claims ownership to paintings in lawsuit

But in a response filed earlier this month, lawyers for the LDS church deny that, reaffirming their claim to the paintings and their copyrights. When the paintings were sold, the church says, Teichert transferred their legal rights and titles as well.

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns both the paintings and copyrights to the artwork in question,” said LDS spokesperson Sam Penrod in an August email to the Star-Tribune. “The Church will continue to defend those interests as the case moves through the legal process so that we may preserve and protect this artwork for generations to come.”

Penrod declined to comment further on Monday.

Church counsel denied in their Sept. 3 response the “efficacy, validity, and authenticity” of the copyright certificates for three of the Teichert paintings displayed in Cokeville.

The other painting, “The Song of Quetzalcoatl,” was moved in 2014 to a newly constructed temple in Star Valley. The suit states the Teichert family was given notice of the move, and the church went forward despite their objections since church leaders said they did not need the family’s approval. The other three were moved at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The church says in its answer that the paintings have been replaced with giclee prints.