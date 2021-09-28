Mormon church claims ownership to paintings in lawsuit

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is claiming ownership of a series of paintings by a celebrated Mormon artist whose ownership is disputed in an ongoing federal lawsuit.
Minerva Teichert’s paintings, which feature scenes from church history and theology, have been displayed in church buildings across the U.S. and beyond, including at Brigham Young University, LDS ward houses and stake centers.
And while the church maintains it owns the paintings and their copyrights, Teichert’s family disagrees. They’re asking the court to rule that the art be returned to the painter’s estate.
The artist’s grandson, Tim Teichert, says in the suit that his grandmother made oral agreements with church leaders to loan eight paintings to LDS buildings in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho and Mexico. The painter passed away in 1976.
Four other paintings were displayed in a ward house in Cokeville, where Minerva Teichert spent much of her life. Those were allegedly taken down and moved elsewhere — one in 2014, the rest in April 2020 — despite the estate’s belief that Minerva’s agreement with the church stipulated the paintings be returned to Minerva or her family if the church decided to remove them from their original placements. The church denied that obligation.
In the initial complaint, Teichert alleges that there were never any written agreements between his grandmother and the church — he says the paintings were loaned or given as conditional gifts.
But in a response filed earlier this month, lawyers for the LDS church deny that, reaffirming their claim to the paintings and their copyrights. When the paintings were sold, the church says, Teichert transferred their legal rights and titles as well.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns both the paintings and copyrights to the artwork in question,” said LDS spokesperson Sam Penrod in an August email to the Star-Tribune. “The Church will continue to defend those interests as the case moves through the legal process so that we may preserve and protect this artwork for generations to come.”
Penrod declined to comment further on Monday.
Church counsel denied in their Sept. 3 response the “efficacy, validity, and authenticity” of the copyright certificates for three of the Teichert paintings displayed in Cokeville.
The other painting, “The Song of Quetzalcoatl,” was moved in 2014 to a newly constructed temple in Star Valley. The suit states the Teichert family was given notice of the move, and the church went forward despite their objections since church leaders said they did not need the family’s approval. The other three were moved at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The church says in its answer that the paintings have been replaced with giclee prints.
In the initial complaint, Teichert alleged that his grandmother had exchanged several paintings with the church to secure free or reduced tuition to BYU for her children and grandchildren. The church said in its answer it did not have enough information to confirm or deny that claim.
A pretrial conference in the case is set for October.
The suit originated in Lincoln County but was moved to U.S. District Court in July since copyright issues like this one are a matter of federal law.
Lawyers for the Teichert estate declined to comment on the case Monday.
