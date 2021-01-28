Mother charged as accessory in child abuse case

That charge has a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison. The misdemeanor child endangerment charges have a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

In those misdemeanor charges, police allege that she was aware that Martinson was not comfortable around the baby and that when he was around, the baby often cried, leading her to think that Martinson had hurt him.

“You need to understand that at this point he’s so use(d) to you hurting him that he sees your face and he feels like he’s about to get hurt,” she reportedly told Martinson a few days before the baby was taken to the emergency room for his injuries. “He’s not dumb, they can’t do a whole lot, but I think he’d be able to recognize that.”

She told police that she noticed that Martinson seemed to be suffering from depression and was anxious about the baby, according to the affidavit. He would pick up the baby “way too fast or too abrupt,” or pick him up by the armpits instead of cradling his head. Those actions caused the baby to cry.

She had asked his parents to talk with him and also suggested Martinson get some counseling to help him to bond with the baby.