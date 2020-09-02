Mother of Laramie man killed by sheriff's deputy files federal lawsuit against deputy, sheriff

Noah Drew, one of the three lawyers representing Hinkel in the suit, told the Star-Tribune that "we look forward to telling the story of Robbie and what happened on Nov. 4, 2018," the day Colling shot and killed Ramirez.

Colling was hired after moving back to Wyoming and attending the law enforcement academy here in 2013. He was fired from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department after an eight-month investigation into the alleged beating of a man who was filming Colling as the then-officer responded to a scene.

In 2006, Colling shot and killed a man accused of threatening two ex-romantic partners, according to the lawsuit. Three years after the first shooting, Colling shot and killed a mentally ill 15-year-old who was standing behind his mother, the suit alleges. He was fired two years later after the beating of the man who filmed him.

The suit alleges that O'Malley "knew or should have known" about Colling's history and that his decision to hire the deputy was "unduly influenced by his friendship with Defendant Colling's father, Richard Colling," who was a highway patrolman. O'Malley was allegedly warned that Derek Colling was a "loose cannon" who had an "out of control temper."