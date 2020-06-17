Mountain West restaurants forfeit additional $300K in drug money laundering case

Mountain West restaurants surrendered an additional $300,000 to the federal government in response to a civil case that has alleged restaurants in Wyoming and Colorado participated in a drug money laundering scheme.
The forfeitures — which do not include any admission of guilt or wrongdoing — mean that more than $1.4 million has now gone unclaimed or been forfeited in the case. Court documents indicate that another $200,000 still awaits a determination.
Wednesday’s filings do not provide details regarding the decision by Albertacos, a Colorado Springs, Colorado, restaurant, to walk away from two bank accounts whose contents were sought by lawyers from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming. The three pages state only that the restaurant and Alvaro Davila, a representative of the restaurant, have rescinded their claim to the bank accounts.
In the case’s earlier filings, the government states that the two bank accounts had $310,381 in them when Drug Enforcement Administration investigators seized the accounts. That money was not awarded to the government, though, pending the civil case.
When reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, a DEA spokesman declined to comment for this story, saying that the investigation is ongoing. Previous government filings have indicated that a parallel criminal investigation is being conducted. However, no court filings have yet been made public that would provide more detail about the status of that matter.
Thomas Smith, a Casper lawyer who is among Davila’s attorneys, on Wednesday afternoon declined to comment for this story.
According to the government’s filings in the civil case, investigators found that between October 2015 and March 2017, the Albertacos accounts sent about $180,000 to an account opened in the name of Jose Aguilar-Martinez, whom the DEA has previously said is the government’s target in the case.
Aguilar-Martinez ran El Potosino Foods, a Colorado supplier that has been alleged to be at the center of the laundering scheme. Prosecutors allege the restaurant and food distributor laundered money by inflating the price of food items in order to make drug money look like payment for ingredients. A package of tortillas, the documents state by way of example, increased in cost from about $3 to nearly $15 in shipments sent a week apart from one another.
By marking up the products — or adding additional items to invoices — when restaurants paid El Potosino, the paperwork made drug money appear as legitimate payments for food items, according to the government’s allegations.
Neither Aguilar-Martinez nor anybody else appeared in court to claim the approximately $13,000 that was in the account when the government seized it, and a judge declared that money forfeit in March of last year.
Aguilar-Martinez, authorities say, is connected with a Mexican drug cartel: His phone number turned up in previous investigations of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Zambada and Guzmán run the Sinaloa Cartel, which is thought to be among the largest drug trafficking organizations in the world. A federal jury in New York last year convicted Guzmán of crimes including operating a continuing criminal enterprise and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Zambada still evades law enforcement.
Although three Wyoming restaurants are named in the civil case — Rodolfo’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne, Rolando’s Mexican Grill in Cheyenne and Almanza’s Mexican Food in Laramie — the government has not publicly sought forfeiture of their money. Accounts listed in court documents as connected with the Wyoming restaurants were closed before agents executed warrants to seize the accounts, according to the documents.
