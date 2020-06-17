Mountain West restaurants forfeit additional $300K in drug money laundering case

Thomas Smith, a Casper lawyer who is among Davila’s attorneys, on Wednesday afternoon declined to comment for this story.

According to the government’s filings in the civil case, investigators found that between October 2015 and March 2017, the Albertacos accounts sent about $180,000 to an account opened in the name of Jose Aguilar-Martinez, whom the DEA has previously said is the government’s target in the case.

Aguilar-Martinez ran El Potosino Foods, a Colorado supplier that has been alleged to be at the center of the laundering scheme. Prosecutors allege the restaurant and food distributor laundered money by inflating the price of food items in order to make drug money look like payment for ingredients. A package of tortillas, the documents state by way of example, increased in cost from about $3 to nearly $15 in shipments sent a week apart from one another.

By marking up the products — or adding additional items to invoices — when restaurants paid El Potosino, the paperwork made drug money appear as legitimate payments for food items, according to the government’s allegations.

Neither Aguilar-Martinez nor anybody else appeared in court to claim the approximately $13,000 that was in the account when the government seized it, and a judge declared that money forfeit in March of last year.