Murder charges bound over for shooting suspects

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Charges for two teenagers accused of involvement in the July shooting death of a local 14-year-old were bound over to Laramie County District Court at a preliminary hearing Friday.

Raymond M. Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper is charged with attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

After about three hours of testimony and argument by the state and the Sanchezes’ attorneys, Laramie County Circuit Judge Sean Chambers found there was probable cause to send all of these charges to the county’s district court, which handles felony criminal cases.

Chambers reduced Xavier Sanchez’s bond from $250,000 to $100,000 cash. Raymond Sanchez’s bond remains at $100,000 cash.

The judge denied requests from the defendants’ attorneys to modify the bonds to cash or surety. State Public Defender Diane Lozano, Raymond’s appointed attorney in the case, said during the hearing that her client was in the custody of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Xavier Sanchez is being held at the Laramie County jail.

The Sanchezes will next appear for arraignments in district court on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Information collected by CPD points to the 14-year-old’s death having been the result of a gang-related conflict, or at least a conflict between two families.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0