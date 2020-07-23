Murder suspect not competent to stand trial, psychologist says

Judge Froelicher ultimately agreed to appoint Dr. Wachtel, offering that, “I’m not sure that it matters who goes first.”

In a confidential report submitted to the court in May, Wachtel concluded that Underwood “lacks the capacity to proceed,” according to a later order from Froelicher.

However, the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office is contesting the opinion, the order says, and has requested a second evaluation from the Wyoming State Hospital.

In an interview with Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents after his arrest, Underwood reportedly said that he had argued with Elizondo and then “blacked out, as he has done in the past,” waking to find himself on top of her dead body. He then allegedly had sexual contact with her body.

In the DCI’s investigation of the murder, agents reviewed Cheyenne police reports that documented four incidents involving Elizondo and Underwood in the two months leading up to her death. In one incident in early October, Underwood was alleged to have tried running Elizondo and her boyfriend off the road.

In all four incidents, it appeared “Elizondo and Underwood both reported that the other was engaging in unwanted contact with the other,” DCI Agent Tina Trimble wrote in an affidavit.