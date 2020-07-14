Natrona County prosecutors again decide not to charge retired bishop with sexual abuse

Martin and another victim who told Cheyenne police that Hart had abused him in Wyoming both said they were never contacted by prosecutors at any point during the 10 months that the district attorney's office had the case. Darrel Hunter, a Kansas City man who spoke with police and said his two brothers, both of whom are deceased, were also abused by Hart decades ago, also said he was never contacted. It's unclear why the misreading of the case documents was not discovered until mid-June, after Martin had been told the case was closed.

Rebecca Randles, an attorney in Kansas City who has represented Hart's victims in civil suits against the church, has said previously that she made many of her clients available to investigators. Randles did not return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

The decision deals a serious blow for those who want Hart to be held accountable from within the criminal justice system. There's still an ongoing church investigation that could see Hart expelled from the priesthood, but church officials and victims say they've received no update on the status of that case, which was referred to the Vatican two years ago. A previous church investigation into Hart ended with no action being taken; Hart was eventually restricted from publicly celebrating mass in 2015.