Natrona County School District files lawsuit against Juul

Everything from the device’s design to the flavors infused in the pods to the light that flicks on when the device is used were all part of the company’s effort to corner the youth market, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit cites studies that, it states, show a “teen vaping ... epidemic.”

“According to a December 2018 survey of adolescent drug use, 20.9% of 12th graders, 16.1% of 10th graders, and 6.1% ... of eighth graders had vaped nicotine in the previous 30 days,” the suit alleges, citing an NPR story. “According to the CDC, in 2018 3.05 million high-schoolers and 570,000 middle-schoolers used e-cigarettes. Those figures are up from 220,000 and 60,000 in 2011.”

“E-cigarette use increased 78% among high-school students and 48% among middle-school students from 2017 to 2018,” it continues. “The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey found there are over 5 million youth currently using e-cigarettes, including 27.5% of high schoolers and 10.5% of middle schoolers, both up from 2018.”

Data from within the Natrona County School District shows widespread use of e-cigarettes among Casper students. Data presented to the board last year showed that 60% of high schoolers had vaped at least once. Forty-four percent had vaped in the previous 30 days. Fifteen percent vaped daily.