Nearly $25,000 raised for Cheyenne teen killed in crosswalk

Nearly $25,000 has been raised for the family of the Cheyenne teenager killed by a car last week.

Makaili James Evans, 13, was crossing Western Hills Boulevard near McCormick Jr. High School around 7 a.m. on Nov. 5 when the driver of a Ford Escape hit him.

Evans, a student at the middle school, was pronounced dead after being taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

As of Thursday morning, a GoFundMe campaign organized by a close friend of Evans’ family had raised $24,581 from 362 donations.

According to the fundraiser page, Evans was a prankster who also loved camping, fishing, hiking, music and movies. He had recently started to take after his older brother, becoming interested in film and photography. He liked to spend time with his friends, often riding bikes.

“His joyful personality and pursuit to make his friends and family laugh and smile was his mission,” the description by organizer Reed Barrett reads. “There wasn’t a day that would go by where even the smallest interaction with Makaili wouldn’t lead to your biggest smile.”

The money raised will go towards helping the Evans’ family with the memorial services, hospital bills and other unexpected expenses.

Two other teenagers were also hit while crossing the street in Cheyenne on Monday, police said. They were at the intersection of Windmill Road and East Pershing Boulevard near East High School.

The driver of a GMC Acadia hit the 13-year-old and 15-year-old while they were trying to cross the street at the crosswalk. The teens had minor injuries, and were taken to the hospital. The driver, according to police, was cited for failing to yield.

A statement from the Cheyenne Police Department on Monday said that there have been 238 traffic incidents near East High School this year, 50 of them at the same intersection.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported that Laramie County School District #1 is planning to work with law enforcement to address pedestrian safety near schools. Superintendent Margaret Crespo said the Cheyenne Traffic Safety Committee is planning an audit of pedestrian, bike and car traffic safety around each school in the district.

