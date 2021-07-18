New Chief Justice Kate Fox has her eyes on Wyoming

For Fox, that means a few things — but keeping the court’s operations transparent and accessible is at the top of the list.

Many cases that land in the Supreme Court, she says, also give the justices an opportunity to make tangible changes in the lives of Wyomingites.

“What people don’t realize is how many people there are who need help with basic stuff,” Fox says. “We see that in the judiciary, that’s for sure.”

“The judiciary needs to be for everybody,” she adds. “And if we’re not, we’re not doing our job.”

She’s involved with a few projects that are working to make it easier for anyone to access the court. Several committees are in the process of improving the court’s electronic filing system, which makes documents and cases visible to the public.

Others, in the wake of the pandemic, are reckoning with how to proceed with hearings and arguments in an increasingly virtual world. Especially in a place as vast as Wyoming, Fox says, having the option to argue in front of the Supreme Court from Kemmerer or Powell makes it easier for lawyers from outside Cheyenne to make their cases. It also makes it easier to hire those lawyers — clients don’t have to pay costly travel expenses.