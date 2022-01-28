New complaint narrows scope of COVID-19 mandate lawsuit

A revised complaint in the wide-reaching federal lawsuit seeking to overturn executive and public health orders related to COVID-19 in Wyoming has narrowed the suit’s scope — and left off its most well-known plaintiff.

Thursday’s updated lawsuit comes after U.S. District Judge Nancy Freudenthal ruled that the initial 128-page complaint failed to state a succinct cause of action and did not follow federal filing rules.

As in the first complaint, the new version states that Wyoming has extended its state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic longer than necessary as a way to procure federal funding.

The new complaint includes nine parents of Wyoming school children, but not Grace Smith, the Laramie High School student arrested for trespassing in October after returning to school while suspended for refusing to wear a mask. Smith’s father, Andy, is also not named in the second amended complaint.

It is not clear why the Smiths, who gained national attention after Grace's arrest, are not included in this most recent filing, or whether they still plan on participating in the suit. Their lawyer could not be reached for comment on Friday.

The complaint focuses primarily on mask mandates in Wyoming public schools, including districts in Sheridan, Albany, Laramie, Goshen, Sweetwater and Uinta counties.

The first version of the suit cited the Ron Paul Institute, Breitbart News, blogs including NoMoreFakeNews.com and the Tom Cruise film “Minority Report.” This third version, much shorter at just 15 pages, references only a few news articles and the governor’s first emergency order regarding COVID-19.

The suit’s plaintiffs are represented by Buffalo lawyer Nick Beduhn, who did not return a request for comment on Friday. Beduhn previously sued the governor and health officials in March in an effort to stop all state COVID-19 orders and restrictions, but the suit was dismissed two months later by a judge in Johnson County.

The parents bringing the suit stated their children had suffered bullying or harassment from staff and students alike for not wearing masks in school. Some said that their children suffered from medical conditions including asthma or anxiety that were made worse by wearing a mask for prolonged periods.

Earlier this month, Laramie-based nonprofit Families for Healthy Communities was added as an intervenor in the case. Attorney Megan Hayes, who represents the group of public school parents and students, said the organization wanted to join the suit to advocate for Wyoming families in favor of COVID-19 measures designed to stop the virus’ spread in schools.

As an intervenor, the group can file motions to dismiss, present evidence and, if the case goes to trial, testify.

Many of the defendants — including every named school district, the Sheridan Police Department and state health officials — had been dismissed from the previous complaint. But because they were dismissed without prejudice, all original defendants are still involved thanks to this new filing.

Others, including Gov. Mark Gordon and health officers of the involved counties, have yet to file responses or motions for dismissal in the case. A spokesperson for Gordon declined to comment on the case Friday, citing the pending litigation.

While the initial complaint enumerated 14 claims for relief — ranging from an injunction against all COVID-19 policies and declarations that most preventative measures don’t work — this version only asks for an end to mask mandate enforcement and a declaration that they are unconstitutional.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.