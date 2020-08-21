No new coronavirus cases identified in Wyoming women's prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mass testing at the Wyoming women's prison in Lusk has turned up no positive cases of the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The agency took samples from 260 inmates and 90 staff members. All but six of those tests have been processed (five inmates, one staffer), with no cases identified.

It's a bit of good news for the Corrections Department. An outbreak within the men's prison has continued to grow in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, there were 74 active cases within the Rawlins prison, 67 of which are inmates. In all, 96 inmates have tested for the virus. Twenty-two inmates and 13 staffers have recovered.

The virus has now infected roughly 17% of the population at the Rawlins facility.

Also as of Tuesday, there were two active cases in the agency's other facilities. Both of those cases are within the Torrington facility. Six other inmates and staffers — five in Torrington and one in Lusk, a staff member — have previously recovered.

