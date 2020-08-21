 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new coronavirus cases identified in Wyoming women's prison
View Comments
top story

No new coronavirus cases identified in Wyoming women's prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Lusk

The Wyoming Women's Center prison in Lusk is shown. Mass testing this week turned up no new cases of the coronavirus there.

 Wyoming Department of Corrections

Mass testing at the Wyoming women's prison in Lusk has turned up no positive cases of the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The agency took samples from 260 inmates and 90 staff members. All but six of those tests have been processed (five inmates, one staffer), with no cases identified. 

It's a bit of good news for the Corrections Department. An outbreak within the men's prison has continued to grow in recent weeks. As of Tuesday, there were 74 active cases within the Rawlins prison, 67 of which are inmates. In all, 96 inmates have tested for the virus. Twenty-two inmates and 13 staffers have recovered.

The virus has now infected roughly 17% of the population at the Rawlins facility. 

Also as of Tuesday, there were two active cases in the agency's other facilities. Both of those cases are within the Torrington facility. Six other inmates and staffers — five in Torrington and one in Lusk, a staff member — have previously recovered.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News