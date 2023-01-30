Nonviolent felons could regain civil rights in Wyoming

Nonviolent felons may be able to regain their civil rights including the ability to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office in Wyoming.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to pass a bill Friday that would allow Wyoming to join about two dozen other states in restoring prior offender’s civil rights without a pardon or an expunged criminal record. There are many other states that offer some combination of rights restoration, but only some rights or with special stipulations.

“Talk about a cruel and unusual punishment — i.e., losing your rights forever,” said Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who sponsored the bill.

Some examples of nonviolent felonies include counterfeiting, tax crimes and drug offenses. In those cases, many feel it is important to welcome those one-time offenders back as full members of society after they have paid their dues; a person is automatically ineligible if they are a repeat offender.

First-time, nonviolent offenders in Wyoming can already have their right to vote restored if they complete their release supervision or were discharged on or after Jan. 1, 2010.

If the bill becomes law, an individual able to have their voting right restored would also have all other civil rights reinstated after a five-year period. The waiting time is meant to lessen the chance of recidivism.

“They made one mistake. They paid their dues,” Barlow said. “And we can say, ‘You know what, that’s what we believe in. Restorative justice. Come back and be a productive part of hopefully a very productive society.’”

Rough calculations suggest the total U.S. population with a felony equaled or exceeded 24 million as of 2019, a Bureau of Justice Special Report shows. That number includes both violent and nonviolent offenders.

Those who have perpetrated crimes such as murder, kidnapping, sexual assault in the first or second degree and robbery are not eligible for their civil rights to be restored without a pardon from the governor.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections fully supports the bill as data “clearly shows” that restoring civil rights reduces a person’s likelihood of committing additional crimes, Director Dan Shannon said.

“The Department of Corrections clearly believes for those individuals who have complied and changed their life around, that the restoration of certain rights does change and make our community safer across our state,” Shannon said.

Initially, the bill also tried to tackle gun rights in the cases of those who committed domestic abuse, but it was stricken for a future, separate discussion.

The bill still has to clear several more votes in the House and Senate before it can become a law.