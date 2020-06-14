Northern Arapaho Tribe sues another attorney, demands return of funds, documents

Vincent declined to comment by email last week, though he said he would respond "in a full-throated fashion when permitted by counsel."

According to the news release announcing the lawsuit against Vincent, the Business Council told the attorney in late May 2019 that Vincent was no longer representing the tribe. But, the suit alleges, Vincent received the $75,000 payment a week later.

In emails between Vincent and an attorney for the tribe attached to the lawsuit, Vincent acknowledges receiving the payment from the former CEO of the casino as a "prepayment" but denies that it was "unauthorized." The tribe's attorney told Vincent that representing the casino CEO, using casino money, against the tribe constituted a conflict because the casino is "an economic arm" of and is "wholly owned by" the tribe. That an allegation — that Vincent accepting the money is a conflict and ethical breach — is repeated in the lawsuit.

But Vincent wrote back that the casino is autonomous from the tribe and that the CEO made the prepayment while he still worked for the casino; he did so, Vincent wrote, to "effectively represent the casino" and to "protect its key employees." The new CEO of the casino, Brian Van Enkenvoort, wrote to Vincent in August requesting the return of the money.