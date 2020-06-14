Northern Arapaho Tribe sues another attorney, demands return of funds, documents

The Northern Arapaho Tribe has filed a lawsuit against another former lawyer, alleging the law firm — which previously represented the tribe's casino — is withholding $75,000 and has not returned tribal documents.
The lawsuit was filed last week in district court in Fremont County. It alleges that Riverton lawyer Joel Vincent, who previously represented the tribe's Wind River Hotel & Casino, was "improperly" given $75,000 in tribal funds by casino employees who used the money as a down payment to retain Vincent's services to later sue the tribe. The suit also alleges that Vincent has not returned "tribal documents related to the previous representation."
"The Northern Arapaho Business Council never authorized this $75,000 payment to Mr. Vincent, which it appears was unlawfully orchestrated by Co-Chairman (Al) Addison and a former employee of the Wind River Hotel & Casino so that Mr. Vincent and his collaborators could wage a meritless legal battle against our Tribe,” the chairman of the tribe's Business Council, Lee Spoonhunter, said in a statement last week. “Every Tribal member should be outraged at this flagrant abuse of funds and betrayal of our Tribe’s sacred trust. On behalf of the Arapaho people, the NABC calls on Mr. Vincent to immediately return our tribal funds and property.”
It's the second time in a year that the tribe has sued a law firm that previously represented its interests. In June 2019, it filed a lawsuit against the Lander firm Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd. In that case, the tribe again alleged that the firm had kept documents and nearly $1 million in tribal money.
Vincent declined to comment by email last week, though he said he would respond "in a full-throated fashion when permitted by counsel."
According to the news release announcing the lawsuit against Vincent, the Business Council told the attorney in late May 2019 that Vincent was no longer representing the tribe. But, the suit alleges, Vincent received the $75,000 payment a week later.
In emails between Vincent and an attorney for the tribe attached to the lawsuit, Vincent acknowledges receiving the payment from the former CEO of the casino as a "prepayment" but denies that it was "unauthorized." The tribe's attorney told Vincent that representing the casino CEO, using casino money, against the tribe constituted a conflict because the casino is "an economic arm" of and is "wholly owned by" the tribe. That an allegation — that Vincent accepting the money is a conflict and ethical breach — is repeated in the lawsuit.
But Vincent wrote back that the casino is autonomous from the tribe and that the CEO made the prepayment while he still worked for the casino; he did so, Vincent wrote, to "effectively represent the casino" and to "protect its key employees." The new CEO of the casino, Brian Van Enkenvoort, wrote to Vincent in August requesting the return of the money.
“We were shocked to learn that two of our fellow Councilmembers and two former Casino employees would dare to effectively steal the Tribe’s money to fund a lawsuit against the Tribe’s direct interests, and even more shocked that a licensed attorney would go along with this shameful scheme,” tribal councilman Stephen Fast Horse said in the news release.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.