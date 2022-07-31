Officers shoot, kill man who fired on them

Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man who fired at them Friday night, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said Sunday.

A WHP officer stopped a man walking along Interstate 90 on Friday near mile marker 184. The officer learned the man had an active arrest warrant and asked for assistance from the Crook County Sheriff's Department.

As officers attempted to arrest him, the man began walking away. He pulled a handgun and fired at the office before fleeing.

Law enforcement searched for the suspect, finding him Saturday morning near mile marker 185. The man fired at law enforcement again. Officers returned fire and injured the man. He was taken into custody and received medical attention but died a short time later.

No officers were injured during the altercation.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation.