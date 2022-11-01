One dead, deputy injured in gunfire exchange in Cheyenne

One person was killed and a Laramie County sheriff's deputy was wounded in a Monday night shootout in Cheyenne, the agency reported.

The sheriff's office said deputies were serving a warrant on the city's east side when "shots were exchanged between deputies and the suspect."

The suspect died in the exchange. The deputy who was shot was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition when the department posted about the incident on its Facebook page late Monday.

The post did not indicate the nature of the warrant or what touched off the shooting.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation took over the scene on Monday evening. The agency typically investigates law enforcement shootings.