CHEYENNE — One of three defendants connected to the Dell Range Boulevard shooting in January that led to the death of a Triumph High School student has pleaded guilty.

Nearly three months after Tirso Munguia, 19, sought to have the charges dismissed during a preliminary hearing, he pleaded guilty on May 1 to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

An order finding guilt and ordering a pre-sentence investigation was filed May 9 in Laramie County District Court, and his bond of $75,000 surety will continue with the same terms and conditions until a sentence hearing is held. Sentencing is currently set for Aug. 22 at 10 a.m. in district court.

The teen could have faced up to 20 years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine, but the state will cap its recommended sentence between eight and 12 years, according to the plea agreement. The agreement said that Munguia is free to argue for whatever sentence he “deems is reasonable and appropriate,” and he agreed to pay all restitution.

Munguia was arrested after an investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department revealed he was in possession of a firearm when it fired on Jan. 9, leading to the accidental death of 16-year-old resident Angelina Harrison. He was in a vehicle at the time that was driven by Sarah Heath, 26, while sitting in the back seat next to gun owner Cody Nicholson, 18.

Both Heath and Nicholson were arrested along with Munguia following the shooting, and each was charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact to involuntary manslaughter. Heath was also charged with accessory to the crime, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of possession of marijuana.

Heath filed a motion May 4 seeking a date for a change of plea hearing. The reasons for the hearing requested by her lawyer were she is currently on bond, has reached an agreement with the state and “it is in the interest of the justice to arraign the defendant as soon as possible.”

Court documents did not indicate whether a hearing date for her change of plea had been scheduled as of Friday.

This request follows District Judge Edward Buchanan’s denial of a motion to suppress evidence in the form of statements made by the defendant. Her lawyer filed that motion on March 13, and it was denied May 3.

Nicholson’s case is scheduled for a jury trial that will begin on Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. in the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

The trial date was decided following a scheduling conference in April, and his previous bond of $50,000 surety remains in effect, with the same terms and conditions.