Out-of-town fanny pack with $3,000 lost and found

GILLETTE (WNE) — A father and daughter from Washington state who passed through Gillette on their way to Iowa had a scare Tuesday when the dad misplaced his fanny pack with about $3,000 in cash inside.

They stopped for gas at the Shell gas station on Second Street when he went to the bathroom and lost the fanny pack somewhere along the way. By the time he and his daughter, 22, got to Rapid City, South Dakota, they noticed it was gone, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.

Using an app of some kind on his phone, the man was able to track the waist bag to a waste can outside of Walgreens in Gillette, but it was found without the cash.

Walgreens video surveillance showed Jason Baham, 40, man leaving the store with the fanny pack.

Officers contacted Baham at his home, where he admitted to taking some of the cash from inside the bag and allowed a search of his home.

Inside, $3,090 in cash was found, along with 2 grams of meth, 0.5 grams of cocaine and 14.5 grams of marijuana.

Baham was arrested on suspicion of felony theft and three drug possession charges, all felonies because his charges for each drug was his third or more, Wasson said.

The money was most likely photographed for evidence and returned to the family, Wasson said.

