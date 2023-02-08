DOUGLAS (WNE) — A Douglas man and woman are facing felony child endangerment charges after their infant child was found unresponsive and tested positive at the hospital for both methamphetamine and marijuana.

Police responded to Keevin Ware and Haily Walker’s apartment on S. Riverbend on Jan. 13 to find the unresponsive infant, who was born to the couple in 2021, and another infant, also born in 2021.

The first child was taken to Memorial Hospital of Converse County, where she tested positive for the drugs and, due to her worsening condition, was taken to Denver Children’s Hospital, according to police affidavits filed in the two court cases.

The affidavit states that while Walker was being taken to the Converse County Detention Center, she stated that she and Ware “were trying to get off methamphetamine.”

Ware, 27, and Walker were arrested for child endangerment and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Both made their initial appearances in Converse County Circuit Court in late January and their cases were bound over to state district court for trial on Jan. 27 (Ware) and Jan. 31 (Walker).

Both are charged with two counts of child endangerment, which is punishable by up to five years and a $5,000 fine per count upon conviction.

Ware also faces a felony for possession - meth, second offense, which has the same maximum punishment. He is also charged with possession of marijuana, second offense, which is a felony carrying a five year, $5,000 maximum sentence.

Those previous convictions came in 2015 and 2016.