Pair charged with felony in federal court in largest meth seizure in Wyoming

Two men arrested in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in Wyoming history are facing felony charges for transporting more than 600 pounds of the drug.

Darren Hall and Brandon Rampersaud were charged in federal court in late November with possessing meth with the intent to deliver. The felony can carry a fine of up to $10 million.

Wyoming Highway Patrol seized 601 pounds of meth and 108 pounds of cocaine from Hall and Rampersaud during an Oct. 24 traffic stop near Evanston on I-80.

David Tyree, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent based in Cheyenne, said at the time that it was the largest amount of meth seized at once in Wyoming.

The Platte County Detention Center confirmed on Monday that both Hall and Rampersaud are being detained there. A detention order was filed on Friday in Rampersaud’s case, stipulating he must be kept in custody until trial. A hearing on a similar order for Hall is set for this coming Friday.

Rampersaud’s order cites the seriousness of the charges against him, his lack of local ties, employment or housing and the weight of the evidence against him as reasons for keeping him detained while the case proceeds.

They waived their preliminary hearings last week, according to filings in federal court.

Both Hall and Rampersaud, according to identification they provided to a trooper, are from Ontario, Canada. They were reportedly driving a Dodge Caravan with Florida plates, and told the trooper they were coming from Las Vegas though the car was rented in Los Angeles.

The pair was originally charged in Uinta County, but the case was moved to U.S. District Court likely because of the large quantity of drugs involved and because they appear to have crossed multiple state lines with them.

According to court documents, the trooper’s drug dog indicated there were narcotics inside the rental car, and there was also a smell of marijuana coming from it.

The trooper reportedly found the meth in large clear plastic bags inside eight large black duffels. Two long boxes were also found, the trooper said, with over 100 pounds of cocaine.

Further investigation cited in the arrest affidavit found that Hall and Rampersaud had visited a storage unit in Las Vegas to repackage the meth from plastic bins into bags.

A review of the pair’s record found no existing criminal history, but showed that they had made several border crossings on their trip. They initially told the trooper, the affidavit states, they were in Las Vegas for an EDM festival and were traveling to Colorado, then on to Chicago and New York City.

