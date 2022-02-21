Pair of bills targeting pregnant drug users advance in Wyoming Legislature

In 2005, a Fremont County prosecutor charged a woman with felony child endangerment after finding her newborn baby tested positive for methamphetamine. She was the first person in Wyoming to be charged for endangering an unborn child with drugs.

The woman also tested positive for meth at the hospital after giving birth. The next day, she said, police took her child.

A judge dismissed Michelle Foust’s case, court documents show, saying that her fetus was not a “child” in the eyes of the law. Because of that designation, her using meth while pregnant wouldn’t qualify as child endangerment.

“I owe a lot to that judge,” Foust said.

Foust’s case, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton said, has been used as a precedent to dismiss these kinds of cases across the state in the years since.

This legislative session, Oakley is sponsoring a bill aimed at closing the gap in the laws governing drug use around children. House Bill 85, if passed as written, would make using meth or other narcotics while pregnant a felony.

“We know the dangers to a child of meth use, and abuse,” Oakley said. “Any time you’re using meth while pregnant, it’s safe to assume you’re endangering that child or what will become that child.”

Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, has also brought a bill that would allow those who used controlled substances while pregnant to be charged with felony child abuse if the child is born with a “bodily injury, disability or disfigurement.”

Both bills passed their introductory votes Thursday. Hutchings’ bill will now go to the Senate’s labor and health committee, and Oakley’s will have to make it past the House Judiciary Committee.

Kevin Taheri, an assistant district attorney in Natrona County, said that most cases like this are currently handled through the Department of Family Services. The department intervenes to care for the child, at least temporarily, and can connect the parent with treatment.

Oakley argued on the House floor on Thursday that if her bill passes, it’s likely that most of the cases prosecuted under the new charge would result in probation, rather than prison, for the parent.

Both she and Hutchings said that the criminal penalties imposed by their bills would increase accountability for parents. Having a criminal charge may motivate people to get treatment, Oakley said, like a “carrot on a stick.”

‘Obviously we don’t want people to use meth while pregnant,” Taheri said. “A criminal offense could deter that.”

Adding a felony penalty for using drugs while pregnant, Taheri said, would mean that people failing to complete court-ordered treatment programs could be subject to prison time.

Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, urged the House to vote no on the bill on Thursday. It could deter people from going to a hospital to give birth, Provenza said, which could be dangerous.

“Women should be given the opportunity to go into treatment instead of prison,” Foust said. “It’s no easier to quit when you’re pregnant than when you’re not pregnant. Having a life inside you is not a skill that keeps you sober.”

The only remaining prison treatment center for women in the state, at the women’s center in Lusk, may also not be staffed adequately to handle additional people needing treatment, Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper, said Thursday.

