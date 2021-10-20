Park County authorities move to dismiss wrongful detainment lawsuit

Park County authorities accused of detaining a Missouri family without cause outside of Yellowstone National Park in 2017 are moving to dismiss the case, court filings show.
Brett and Genalyn Hemry filed a lawsuit in July, alleging they and their child were followed out of the park then held at gunpoint for more than an hour while officers were searching for a triple homicide suspect in the area.
Now, Park County Sheriff’s officers and National Park Service rangers are asking the federal court to dismiss the case, citing the officers’ qualified immunity and the lack of specificity in the suit.
As in many contested lawsuits, the defendants argue that the Hemrys did not make an adequate claim for relief in their complaint.
According to the complaint, park rangers flagged the Hemrys’ car, a white Toyota, as it left the park on July 20, 2017 as possibly carrying the homicide suspect, Gerald Michael Bullinger.
Authorities in Park County had reportedly been looking for Bullinger for around a week by the time the Hemrys were pulled over, and had received a tip from a park employee that the suspect was in a white Toyota described as exactly matching the family’s car. To date, Bullinger has reportedly not been found.
The family reportedly pulled over at a campground about 14 miles outside the park’s east entrance after noticing two park ranger vehicles following them. The complaint states that the rangers then blocked the family’s car from moving and got out carrying long guns, detaining the Hemrys in their car for roughly half an hour.
Two sheriff’s officers arrived, court filings state, then handcuffed and moved Brett and Genalyn Hemry into patrol cars while still being held at gunpoint. The Hemrys’ underage child allegedly remained in the car alone for approximately another half hour.
After around an hour of being detained — 52 minutes, according to the defendants — the suit states that the officers offered the first explanation for the stop and asked for identification. The family was then let go.
The family, seeking damages, says that being detained caused them anguish, mental distress, psychological harm, fear and humiliation.
In their motion to dismiss the case, the sheriff’s officers argue that they did not knowingly violate any of the family’s rights, and the complaint is not clear as to whether they were involved in holding them against their will. According to the motion, the officers’ use of force “was not excessive under the circumstances.”
The motion, filed late last month, also says that since the Hemrys do not specify in their complaint which officers were involved in detaining or holding the family at gunpoint, the claims are insufficient.
In a separate motion, counsel for the park rangers make the same case — the accusations must be directed at specific officers to have any basis.
The rangers also contend that stopping the Hemrys while the search for Bullinger was underway was the result of their reasonable suspicion, and therefore would not be a Fourth Amendment violation as the complaint claims. Approaching the car with guns was an appropriate reaction to their suspicion, the motion says.
“As far as (the rangers) knew at the time, Bullinger was in that white Toyota,” the motion states, “except now he had passengers as well, who may have been complicit in his plan or may even have been hostages.”
They argue that they did not arrest the family, but would have been justified in doing so either by their authority as federal park agents or as citizens according to Wyoming statute.
Lawyers for the Hemrys and the defendants declined to comment on the case Wednesday.
Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst.