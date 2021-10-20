Park County authorities move to dismiss wrongful detainment lawsuit

Park County authorities accused of detaining a Missouri family without cause outside of Yellowstone National Park in 2017 are moving to dismiss the case, court filings show.

Brett and Genalyn Hemry filed a lawsuit in July, alleging they and their child were followed out of the park then held at gunpoint for more than an hour while officers were searching for a triple homicide suspect in the area.

Now, Park County Sheriff’s officers and National Park Service rangers are asking the federal court to dismiss the case, citing the officers’ qualified immunity and the lack of specificity in the suit.

As in many contested lawsuits, the defendants argue that the Hemrys did not make an adequate claim for relief in their complaint.

According to the complaint, park rangers flagged the Hemrys’ car, a white Toyota, as it left the park on July 20, 2017 as possibly carrying the homicide suspect, Gerald Michael Bullinger.

Authorities in Park County had reportedly been looking for Bullinger for around a week by the time the Hemrys were pulled over, and had received a tip from a park employee that the suspect was in a white Toyota described as exactly matching the family’s car. To date, Bullinger has reportedly not been found.