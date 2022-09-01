Park County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect

POWELL (WNE) — A Park County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a suspect who had charged the deputy with a gun Tuesday afternoon after fleeing down a canal road, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The incident occurred at 2:56 p.m. and involved a suspect with an active warrant, the release said.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, at which time a pursuit ensued. The suspect attempted to flee down a canal road. He eventually stopped his vehicle,

exited with a firearm pointed at the deputy, and charged at the deputy, the release said.

The deputy was forced to engage the male with lethal force and shots were fired.

The suspect is dead, and the deputy is uninjured.

The Division of Criminal Investigation was directly notified and is currently investigating the incident with the full cooperation of the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

No more information was immediately released.