Park County Homeland Security director arrested for DWUI in Natrona County

The director of the Park County Office of Homeland Security is facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol after his arrest outside of Casper on Sunday, court documents show.

Jack Tatum was accused of driving a Homeland Security truck on Highway 20/26 with a blood alcohol content of 0.272%, more than three times the legal limit.

Tatum pleaded not guilty to the DWUI charge on Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court.

A law enforcement affidavit states that a citizen saw a truck marked with “Park County Homeland Security” on the side and tailgate cutting off another driver, swerving and driving slowly on the highway west of Casper.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arriving on scene saw the truck driving east at 44 m.p.h. When the trooper began to follow Tatum’s truck, court documents state, Tatum made a U-turn on the highway, nearly hit a light post, crossed double yellow lines and drove into the median.

According to the affidavit, the trooper pulled Tatum over for driving erratically and smelled alcohol on him. An open bottle of Smirnoff vodka was also reportedly found between the driver’s seat and console.

Court documents state Tatum was unable to provide a breath sample after three tries, and could not sit in the back of the trooper’s car “due to (his) level of impairment, and unwillingness to follow directions.”

A Natrona County sheriff’s deputy transported Tatum instead. According to jail records, Tatum was booked into the Natrona County Detention Center at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, on recommended charges that included careless driving and having an open container in the car in addition to the DWUI charge. Both charges besides the DWUI were dropped by prosecutors, and Tatum was later released on bond.

Upon being booked into the jail, Tatum blew a 0.272% BAC, then 0.267% two minutes later according to the affidavit. Under Wyoming law, a person is presumed too drunk to drive a car if their BAC is .08 or higher.

The Powell Tribune reported that Tatum had been in Douglas attending peace officer certification training at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy before the arrest.

Tatum has served as the Homeland Security director in Park County since 2019.

