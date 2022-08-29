Park County jail accused of denying access to legal publications for prisoners

People incarcerated at the Park County jail were denied access to publications about prisons and criminal procedure, a lawsuit filed this month alleges.

A magazine and book publisher is suing sheriff’s officials over the jail’s mail policy, which it calls unconstitutional.

According to a complaint in federal court, a prisoner at the jail last year asked for approval to order books from the Human Rights Defense Center, which also publishes the magazines Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News. Staff reportedly denied the request in July 2021.

About a month later, HRDC sent six different items to 10 individuals incarcerated in the Cody jail — copies of Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News, two softcover books published by HRDC, a court ruling and a brochure about HRDC’s publications.

Jail administrator Lt. Joe Torczon, according to the complaint, called HRDC and said the magazines were not allowed because of their staples, and the books were not allowed without pre-approval. The court ruling and brochure were delivered.

Torczon and Park County Sheriff Scott Steward are named as defendants in the suit. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a list of questions provided Monday.

The jail does not allow prisoners to receive any magazines or clippings, according to policies available online. It also forbids “any other items deemed inappropriate” by staff, all hardcover books and publications “that interfere with legitimate penal objectives.” Anything with staples is considered contraband, according to a phone call from Torczon cited in court filings.

Any books must be approved ahead of time and can only be ordered directly from a publisher — though a publisher, like HRDC, cannot send materials unsolicited or appeal when they are returned.

“It’s critical that everyone has access to information, not just prisoners. But obviously people in prison really need information on their legal rights ... and how to vindicate those rights in the legal system,” said HRDC editor Paul Wright.

HRDC alleges the mail policy is “unconstitutional” as written and enforced. The complaint alleges the mail policy violates the publisher’s right to free speech, and is a “de facto ban” on HRDC’s publications. It also alleges a violation of the prisoners’ rights to due process, since the jail reportedly does not notify them which mail is being censored or give an opportunity to appeal the decision.

This is the first lawsuit HRDC has brought in Wyoming, Wright said, likely because the state’s prison and jail populations are much smaller than most others. But the publisher, based in Florida, is regularly involved in lawsuits like this in other states.

Nine of 10 follow-up letters to the prisoners from HRDC were returned to sender, though eight of the intended recipients were still in the jail. On those eight returned letters, the jail added a stamp saying the letters were not authorized for delivery because they violated policy.

“In the jails, people really need and want the criminal law information, because they’re pending,” Wright said.

People in Wyoming prisons have been subscribing to Prison Legal News and Criminal Legal News for years, Wright said. Some prisons and jails in the U.S. subscribe to the monthly magazines to give prisoners communal access, though a Wyoming Department of Corrections spokesperson said none of the state’s five prisons hold a subscription for library copies.

Prison Legal News contains stories about prisons and jails across the U.S., spanning new policies, court rulings or scandals. Similarly, Criminal Legal News covers police practices, criminal court news and new legislation.

“It’s really bizarre to me … as a country we spend hundreds of billions of dollars every year on educating children, but as soon as someone goes into prison, it goes into reverse,” Wright said. “Now we’re going to spend a lot of money to keep people ignorant and uninformed.”

A note in the back of each issue of the magazines encourages subscribers to appeal if their deliveries are rejected, and to send HRDC copies of grievances and responses from the facility.

“This is actually kind of a widespread problem in the United States,” Wright said, though he added that the vast majority of correctional facilities have no issue with the publications.

“But then, a significant number are banning books and magazines … at best they’re lazy, at worst they don’t want people to know anything at all about anything.”

HRDC is asking the federal court to block the jail’s mail policy and allow access to their and other publications, and to declare the policy unconstitutional.