Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Cheyenne street

A pedestrian was killed by a driver in Cheyenne on Sunday while crossing the street, police said.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the 62-year-old man was trying to cross East Lincolnway in an area without a crosswalk, according to a statement from the Cheyenne Police Department. The area was unlit.

Police say he walked into the path of an oncoming BMW sedan, whose driver tried to swerve left before hitting the pedestrian.

He was dead at the scene after sustaining critical injuries, police said.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and reportedly stayed on the scene to help responding officers.

According to Monday's statement, the driver did not appear to be impaired, and was not excessively speeding at the time of the collision.

Police say they are investigating pedestrian impairment as a possible factor in the crash. The incident is still being investigated.

