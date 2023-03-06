“We are always pleased to see a bill like this become signed into law,” said ACLU of Wyoming Communications Director Janna Farley. “Studies show that when felons have their rights restored, they have lower chances of reoffending.”

The Wyoming Department of Corrections also fully supported the bill for the same reason, Director Dan Shannon said at a previous hearing. But the agency requested the creation of a new temporary job contract to handle the workload that comes with restoring felon’s rights.

First-time, nonviolent offenders were already eligible to have their right to vote restored if they completed supervised release or were discharged on or after Jan. 1, 2010.

While voting is seen as the “paramount” civil right, these additional rights will only improve life for those who made a one-time mistake, Farley said.

“Anything people can do to vote and be a part of society is really important,” she said.

About 3,400 Wyomingites have already seen their voting rights restored, Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who sponsored the bill, said in January. Those individuals, and any others who are able to get their voting rights back, will have the ability to restore their other civil rights after a five-year waiting period.

The waiting period is intended to lessen the chance of recidivism.

“Talk about a cruel and unusual punishment — i.e., losing your rights forever,” Barlow said before the bill was signed into law.

The total U.S. population with a felony roughly equaled or exceeded 24 million as of 2019, which included both violent and nonviolent offenses, a Bureau of Justice Special Report shows.

Drug offenses, counterfeiting and tax crimes are examples of nonviolent felonies. Those who have committed crimes such as murder and kidnapping are not eligible for their civil rights to be restored without a pardon from the governor. And anyone who is a repeat offender is automatically ineligible.

The bill has yet to be officially signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon.