A bill that would allow nonviolent felons to regain their civil rights including the right to own and use guns, serve on a jury and hold public office in Wyoming passed through the Senate on final reading.

Wyoming might join about two dozen other states in restoring prior offenders’ civil rights without a pardon or an expunged criminal record. Many other states also offer some combination of rights restoration but with stipulations.

First-time, nonviolent offenders in Wyoming can already have their right to vote restored if they complete their release supervision or were discharged on or after Jan. 1, 2010.

To date, about 3,400 Wyomingites have restored their voting rights, Sen. Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, who sponsored the bill, said on Jan. 31. Those individuals, and any others who are able to have their voting rights restored, would be allowed to have all other civil rights reinstated after a five-year period.

The waiting time is meant to lessen the chance of recidivism.

“There’s probably folks out there that maybe weren’t as concerned about their voting rights,” said Barlow. “But they might be more concerned about those other rights.”

The Wyoming Department of Corrections fully supports the bill as data “clearly shows” that restoring rights reduces recidivism, but the agency requested the creation of a new position to handle the workload that comes along with restoring these rights, Director Dan Shannon said.

One at-will employment contract will be allowed, with an appropriated budget of $60,000, if the bill becomes a law.

Counterfeiting, tax crimes and drug offense are some examples of nonviolent felonies. Many feel it is important to welcome those one-time offenders back as full members of society once they have paid their dues.

A person is automatically ineligible for rights restoration if they are a repeat offender. Additionally, those who have been convicted of certain crimes such as murder, kidnapping and sexual assault are not eligible to have their civil rights restored without a pardon from the governor.

Initially, the bill also tried to tackle gun rights in the cases of those who committed domestic violence, but it was stricken for a future and separate discussion.

The bill passed the third reading in the Senate with a 24-7 vote. It still has to pass several more votes in the House before it can become a law.