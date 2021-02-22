Perpetrator in racist UW Zoom incident located in Maryland, others used VPNs, investigation finds

An investigation into racist interruptions during a virtual Black History Month event last week at the University of Wyoming has found that one of the perpetrators was using a Maryland internet provider, a university official said Monday.

During a film discussion panel hosted by the UW Black Studies Center on Feb. 15, panelists were interrupted by pornographic images and videos appearing on the screen. A voice also could be heard saying the N-word and other racial slurs.

University spokesperson Chad Baldwin said Monday that the other four perpetrators were using virtual private networks, or VPNs, which made them appear to be calling in from outside the United States. The one attacker who did not use a VPN was traced to a Maryland residential broadband connection, according to a university statement Monday.

Baldwin also said that as of now, investigators suspect the attack, or “Zoom-bombing,” came from outside the university and is connected to recent others like it across the U.S.

