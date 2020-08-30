Pinedale accepts settlement in water testing lawsuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINEDALE — To regain its image, large expenses and relief from federal water quality regulations, the Town of Pinedale filed a civil complaint June 30 against former water quality lab Zedi US Inc., claiming “professional negligence” led to inaccurate, expensive and negative results when its 2018 tests seemed to show Fremont Lake raw water was tainted.

The complaint was filed in 9th District Court and assigned to Judge Marv Tyler – and as of Aug. 26, nothing else was filed to further the case.

However, following a closed executive session during the Aug. 24 Pinedale Town Council meeting, a motion was approved to accept the settlement agreement with Banded Iron, Zedi for $175,000.

“I think it’s been the town’s position that there have been errors in the lab tests that triggered the actions by the EPA and the Fremont Lake Study,” Mayor Matt Murdock said following the meeting. “The purpose of the lawsuit was to recoup some of the costs and repay the town.”

The settlement agreement was not filed in the court but should be completed in September when it will be made available to the public, Murdock said.

Following a review by the town’s legal counsel, Murdock released a statement.