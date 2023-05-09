Police in Cheyenne have arrested two teenagers in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl last month.

The teens, boys ages 17 and 16, were booked Tuesday into Laramie County Juvenile Detention Center. The 17-year-old is accused of first-degree murder and conspiracy. The 16-year-old faces charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight.

Detectives learned that a group of friends and family of the victim were at Lincoln Park in Cheyenne playing basketball when the shooting took place, police said. An SUV drove past the park and multiple shots were fired.

The victim was shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital and died the following day.

Cheyenne police worked with the U.S Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The case remains under investigation.