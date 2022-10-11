Police arrest man suspected of firing at a truck in downtown Cheyenne

Cheyenne police arrested a man who they say fired multiple shots Monday from a car at a nearby pickup.

Michael Langley, a 26-year-old from Cheyenne, was booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges including aggravated assault, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, though one uninvolved vehicle was struck with a bullet.

Police say they suspect the people inside the car and the pickup were involved in an argument before the shooting. A police spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune the occupants of the two vehicles knew each other and this was not an incident of road rage.

The shooting took place at about 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 17th Street and Stinson Avenue. A Chevrolet Impala, which Langley was traveling in, and a GMC Sierra pickup were following one another south on Stinson.

Langley, police say, leaned out of the front passenger window of the Impala and fired multiple times in the direction of the Sierra. The Impala than drove off.

At about 9 that night, police learned that the Impala was seen parked at a local apartment complex. Officer responded and arrested Langley. He is accused of aggravated assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a firearm in a felony, property destruction and more.

Police say the case remains under investigation.