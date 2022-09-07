Police arrest man suspected of stabbing teen in Cheyenne

Cheyenne police have arrested a man they suspect stabbed a teenage boy with a knife earlier this week.

Allen Fenstermacher, 39, was booked into Laramie County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.

Police say the 15-year-old victim and another boy were at a park near the 200 block of East Ninth Street when Fenstermacher, a transient, started a conversation with them. The boys left the area, but as they walked, the suspect followed them toward the 15-year-old's house, according to a police statement.

The teen asked his father for help, and the boy's father told Fenstermacher to leave, police said. The suspect refused, sparking a fight between the two that the boys joined.

During that alteration, Fenstermacher took out a knife and assaulted the 15-year-old before fleeing, police said.

Fenstermacher was found within minutes near the 800 block of Warren Avenue. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment before going to jail.

The boy, meanwhile, suffered an undisclosed minor injury. He was taken to the same hospital for treatment.