Police arrest 'person of interest' in Gillette missing woman case

  Updated
  • 0
Irene Gakwa

Irene Gakwa was last seen on Feb. 24. Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact the Gillette Police Department.

 City of Gillette Facebook page

Police have arrested a man considered a person of interest in the case of a Gillette woman who went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators arrested Nathan J. Hightman at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He’s been charged with two felony counts of theft, one felony count of unlawful use of a credit card and two felony counts of crimes against intellectual property.

Police say Irene Gakwa, the missing woman, is considered the victim in the crimes that Hightman has been charged with.

The Gillette News Record identified Hightman as Gakwa’s fiance. He has declined to be interviewed by officers, police said.

Gakwa, 32, remains missing under what police say are suspicious circumstances. She was last seen on a Feb. 24 video call with her parents.

Police received a missing persons report for Gakwa on March 20.

Investigators have said they received a tip she may have been taken to a rural area, including possibly a mine or oil and gas site, in a car or crossover SUV sometime between Feb. 24 and March 20.

Detectives are asking the public for information concerning a gray or silver Subaru Crosstrek with Idaho license plates that may have been trespassing or appearing out of place in rural Converse County between those dates.

Police are also seeking information about a possible 55-gallon metal drum that may have been burned or abandoned in the county.

Anyone with information related to Gakwa’s disappearance should contact the Gillette Police Department at (307) 682-5155.

Gakwa is a 32-year-old Black woman described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing around 89 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Staff writer Ellen Gerst contributed to this report.

